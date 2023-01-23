Man charged with murder in deadly shooting in Carbondale

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A man has been charged with first degree murder in the deadly shooting in Carbondale over the weekend.
Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph Cervantez tells us he filed first degree murder charges on Keon Foulks on Monday in relation to the death of Robert Delmore, Jr.
Foulks is in custody in the Jackson County Jail. He is being held on a $2,000,000 bond.
Delmore Jr. was shot and killed in his apartment at University Village around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.
Carbondale Police were called to the 800 block of East Grand Avenue early Saturday morning. That's when officers found a man, shot, in an apartment.