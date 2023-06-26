Man arrested in Carbondale after allegedly threatening someone with a gun

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Police are investigating a man who allegedly threatened another person with a gun in Carbondale.
The Carbondale Police Department said it happened early on Monday morning at around 2 a.m. when officers responded to the 600-block of North Springer Street where a person allegedly threatened someone with a gun.
Officers started investigating and found out that Brandon J. McDade, 40, of Carbondale, is alleged to having a gun and threatening another person with it.
Police say the gun was found and also said it was stolen from another area.
McDade was arrested and faces aggravated assault, unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of a stolen firearm charges.
He was taken to the Jackson County Jail.
The investigation is active and ongoing.