Man arrested for pulling gun in Pirate Pete's parking lot

MARION, Il (WSIL) -- An altercation at Pirate Pete's Family Entertainment Center on Sunday led to the arrest of Robert J. Czuprynski, 58, for aggravated assault.
According to Marion Police, officers responded to Pirate Pete's Sunday afternoon for a male subject displaying a firearm in the parking lot. Witnesses said that a verbal argument had occurred inside the facility between Czuprynski and the victim, and employees had asked both parties to leave.
Once in the parking lot, Czupryski allegedly pointed a firearm at the victim. That's when police arrived and quickly detailed the suspect.
Czuprynski was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm. Officers seized the gun and ammunition as evidence.
Czuprynski was arrested and taken to the Williamson County Jail.