Man arrested after trespassing on West Frankfort school property

WEST FRANKFORT (WSIL) -- One person is in custody after a trespassing incident in West Frankfort Tuesday.
Late Tuesday morning, a person known to school officials trespassed on the property of Frankfort Community High School.
The school resource officer and other members of the WF Police Department responded and the person was removed from the school. He is currently in the custody of WF Police.
Students and staff remain safe at this time and school will continue regular operations through the rest of the day.
The public is reminded that visitors must report to the front door of Frankfort Community Schoold and state their business before being considered for entry.