Man arrested after running out of gas during police chase

PADUCAH, Ky. -- Police in western Kentucky have arrested a man who was driving under the influence and sped away from police.
Paducah Police Department said it happened on Friday at 4:08 a.m. when a man from North Carolina was running from authorities in Massac County, Ill., crossing over the border into Kentucky.
Thomas J. Prevatte, 43, of Wagram, NC, was driving a truck and crossed over from Illinois into Kentucky and ran out of gas near mile marker 5 on I-24 in Paducah.
Police said the truck Prevatte was driving stopped against a guardrail along the interstate. Prevatte then sat in the truck for roughly 20 minutes before getting out and surrendering to police.
Prevatte told police he swallowed methamphetamine and fentanyl. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, then taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.
He faces charges of driving under the influence, driving with a suspended operator's license, tampering with physical evidence, along with other drug charges.
Police said more charges are likely.