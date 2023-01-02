 Skip to main content
.Rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms will develop this evening
and continue through Tuesday morning. Flash flooding, some
potentially significant, is possible.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in
southern Illinois, Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin,
Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL,
Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne IL, White and
Williamson. In southwest Indiana, Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer,
Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Caldwell, Christian,
Crittenden, Daviess, Henderson, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, McLean,
Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg, Union KY and Webster. In southeast
Missouri, Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Perry MO, Ripley and
Wayne MO.

* WHEN...Through Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become
clogged with debris.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Rainfall of two to four inches is expected to fall tonight
through Tuesday morning. A corridor of higher amounts is
possible across the Missouri Bootheel region into far western
Kentucky.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

Man arrested after police seize 7,000 Ecstasy and Xanax pills in home

GRAVES COUNTY, KY (WSIL) -- A Mayfield man is in custody after authorities seized thousands of pills in a home Sunday night.
 
Graves County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to a home on KY 1276, north of Mayfield, for a disturbance just before 11:30 p.m.
 
Upon investigating, a search warrant was issued for the home. Deputies then went inside and found more than 4,000 Ecstasy pills, more than 3,000 Xanax pills, and 15 pounds of marijuana.  
 
Deputies also found a large amount of cash, plastic bags, a vacuum sealer, and a money counter inside the home.
 
Brandon Cavette, 36, of Mayfield, KY, was arrested.
 
The Graves County Sheriff's Office said he is facing trafficking in a controlled substance charges and a drug paraphernalia charge.
 
Cavette was taken to the Graves County RC Center, then later taken to a county detention facility outside of the county.