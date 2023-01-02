Man arrested after police seize 7,000 Ecstasy and Xanax pills in home

GRAVES COUNTY, KY (WSIL) -- A Mayfield man is in custody after authorities seized thousands of pills in a home Sunday night.
Graves County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to a home on KY 1276, north of Mayfield, for a disturbance just before 11:30 p.m.
Upon investigating, a search warrant was issued for the home. Deputies then went inside and found more than 4,000 Ecstasy pills, more than 3,000 Xanax pills, and 15 pounds of marijuana.
Deputies also found a large amount of cash, plastic bags, a vacuum sealer, and a money counter inside the home.
Brandon Cavette, 36, of Mayfield, KY, was arrested.
The Graves County Sheriff's Office said he is facing trafficking in a controlled substance charges and a drug paraphernalia charge.
Cavette was taken to the Graves County RC Center, then later taken to a county detention facility outside of the county.