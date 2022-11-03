 Skip to main content
Man arrested after hours long standoff in Coulterville

COULTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A man has been arrested after a standoff late Wednesday night, according to the Perry County Sheriff's Office. 

On November 2, 2022 around 9 p.m. deputies responded to a shots fired call on Golden Rod Road in Coulterville. 

A man, identified as 24-year-old Davlin McCarty, had fired a gun toward his girlfriend and another person. 

A standoff with McCarty began and more officers responded and a perimeter was set up. The stand off went into the early morning hours Thursday. 

McCarty was found hiding in a nearby field and arrested. 

He is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and held at the Perry County Jail. 

