Man arrested after alleged public sexual acts in area businesses

SCOTT CITY, MO (WSIL) -- A man is behind bars after reportedly performing sexual acts on himself in a public setting.
Scott City Police Captain Chris Griggs said officers arrested a man earlier this week after he performed these sexual acts were reported happening in a business in front of customers, including some being children.
On February 20, at 4:15 p.m., Scott City police officers arrested Brett Anthony Medley for an incident occurring at a business in Scott City on January 27 earlier this year.
Police said Medley was allegedly performing lewd sexual acts on himself in the business witnessed by customers.
It was discovered by police Medley also is alleged to have performed other lewd sexual acts in other communities, including in Chaffee.
Medley was charged as part of two separate cases. Those charges include sexual misconduct to the first degree.