Louisville man arrested in Paducah, faces multiple charges

PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) -- A Louisville man is behind bars and faces multiple charges, including six bench warrants, in Kentucky.
Cole Jarrett Fields, 27, of Louisville, Ky, was arrested over the weekend in Paducah after authorities gained information he was in the area, according to a Paducah Police Department news release.
Paducah Police Department Officer A.J. Parrish located Fields as he was walking towards a white Chevrolet Avalanche. Parrish received information Fields had six outstanding warrants.
Parrish called Fields by name and then Fields ran away from the officer on foot. Parrish and his K9 partner, Don, ran after Fields. K9 Don was then able to catch up to him a short distance away.
Parrish searched Fields and found a bag of methamphetamine, two smoking pipes and cash.
Fields faces charges including fleeing, controlled substance (methamphetamine), and drug paraphernalia from this incident.
He also faces other prior charges. In Ballard County, Fields has a bench warrant for failure to appear for promoting contraband. In McCracken County, he has a bench warrant for failure to appear on a charge of an unauthorized use a motor vehicle.
In Graves County, he faces a charge including third-degree rape, parole violation, and two bench warrants for failure to appear relating to fleeing, persistent felon, third-degree assault, trafficking in a controlled substance and 14 other charges.
Fields was booked in the McCracken County Jail.
