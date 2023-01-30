 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...Freezing Drizzle and Sleet May Create Slippery Road
Conditions...

Pockets of freezing drizzle, mixed with sleet at times, will
continue this morning and early afternoon across portions of
southeast Missouri into southwest Illinois. This may lead to
additional slick spots developing on roads, bridges, overpasses,
and sidewalks.

If venturing outdoors, use extra caution. Drivers should slow down
and leave extra room between your vehicles and others.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet
accumulation of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to
one tenth of an inch or greater.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible as roadways
turn icy.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Mixed precipitation will spread from west
to east late afternoon into tonight. The precipitation will
begin as a mix of sleet and snow before transitioning to mainly
freezing rain overnight into early Tuesday morning. Isolated
power outages are possible over the southern Kentucky Purchase
and Pennyrile regions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible
power outages.


Louisville man arrested in Paducah, faces multiple charges

  • Updated
  • 0
Fields mug
Paducah Police Department

PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) -- A Louisville man is behind bars and faces multiple charges, including six bench warrants, in Kentucky.

Cole Jarrett Fields, 27, of Louisville, Ky, was arrested over the weekend in Paducah after authorities gained information he was in the area, according to a Paducah Police Department news release.

Paducah Police Department Officer A.J. Parrish located Fields as he was walking towards a white Chevrolet Avalanche. Parrish received information Fields had six outstanding warrants.

Parrish called Fields by name and then Fields ran away from the officer on foot. Parrish and his K9 partner, Don, ran after Fields. K9 Don was then able to catch up to him a short distance away.

Parrish searched Fields and found a bag of methamphetamine, two smoking pipes and cash.

Fields faces charges including fleeing, controlled substance (methamphetamine), and drug paraphernalia from this incident.

He also faces other prior charges. In Ballard County, Fields has a bench warrant for failure to appear for promoting contraband. In McCracken County, he has a bench warrant for failure to appear on a charge of an unauthorized use a motor vehicle.

In Graves County, he faces a charge including third-degree rape, parole violation, and two bench warrants for failure to appear relating to fleeing, persistent felon, third-degree assault, trafficking in a controlled substance and 14 other charges.

Fields was booked in the McCracken County Jail.

