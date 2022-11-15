 Skip to main content
Local 19-year-old charged after making active shooter threat

SALINE COUNTY (WSIL) -- A local teen is in custody after making threats.

During the overnight hours Monday, Harrisburg Police began investigating a threat of an active shooter. 

Officers identified the person who allegedly made the threats as 19-year-old Hunter D. Gross of Norris City. On Tuesday, police located Gross and arrested him. 

Gross is currently being held in the Saline County Detention Center on a no-bond warrant charging him with Terroristic Threatening and Intimidation. 

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. 