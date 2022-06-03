KSP explain what led to Marshall Co. officer-involved shooting that killed deputy, suspect

MARSHALL COUNTY (WSIL) -- Kentucky State Police's Critical Incident Response Team is releasing more details in the officer-involved shooting that killed a local deputy and suspect in Marshall County.
A preliminary investigation shows that just after 1 p.m. on May 16, the Marshall County Special Response Team arrested 30-year-old Gary Rowland in Benton, Kentucky for outstanding warrants.
Rowland was taken to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office after the arrest. While there, Deputy Donald Bowman and Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash interviewed Rowland for a separate investigation.
During the interview, Rowland requested to smoke a cigarette, and both deputies escorted him outside in front of the Sheriff's Office.
While smoking, Rowland pulled out a handgun, which had been concealed on his body, firing it in the direction of and striking Chief Deputy Cash.
Deputy Bowman and Deputy Brandon Little returned fire, hitting Rowland. Life saving measures were attempted for both Rowland and Chief Deputy Cash.
They were both taken to a local hospital, where they both died.
Both Deputy Bowman and Deputy Little were placed on administrative leave following the incident. Deputy Bowman is a 27-year law enforcement veteran and has served with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office since 2019. Deputy Little is a four-year law enforcement veteran, having served all four years with the Marshall County Sheriff’s office.
Kentucky State Police are still handling the investigation.
Chief Deputy Cash was a 22-year law enforcement veteran and had served with the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office since 2020. During his career, he served eight years with the Kentucky State Police retiring in 2018 at the rank of Sergeant, six years at the Murray State University Police Department, achieving the rank of Assistant Chief, and six years at the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.