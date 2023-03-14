Kidnapped woman held in locked closet for months, suspect sought

DYERSBURG, TN (WSIL) -- Police are looking for a suspect who kidnapped a woman and kept her locked in a closet for two months.
Dyersburg police officers responded to a possible domestic complaint on Schaffer Street on Saturday, March 11th at around 1:30 p.m. There they were informed of a woman who went up to a man working in the area saying she was kidnapped weeks earlier and just escaped.
Officers went to a new construction home in the area and found the victim hiding underneath the home.
The woman was 40 years of age. She had cuts on her face and was reportedly very thin, weighing under 100 pounds.
She reported she was forced to stay in a closet that was locked by a locking device with a cable and was only allowed out of the closet for one hour a day, police said in a release.
The report also said the victim was provided very little food and no bathroom facilities.
Officers and detectives investigated and found the vacant home on Ayers Street, where the victim was being held at. They went inside the home and found evidence of human waste inside which was described by the residence.
Officers said Brenton Bell, 30, of Dyersburg, was identified by the victim of the suspect.
Bell and the victim were in a relationship. The victim told police she was physically abused and it led to her being held captive at the home.
Bell is wanted for aggravated kidnapping. Police say he is described as being a black male, 30 years of age, approximately 5’5, and weighing 150 lbs.
Anyone with information as to where Bell may be located is urged to call the Dyersburg Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 288-7679, or Crime Stoppers at 285-TIPS.
Police say the victim was treated and released from West Tennessee Healthcare Dyersburg. DPD contacted a WRAP Advocate to provide additional domestic violence services to the victim.