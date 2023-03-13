K-9 officer helps handler detain suspect during physical altercation in Marion

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- A K-9 officer in Marion helped detain a suspect after a physical altercation ensued last week.
It happened on March 6, at around 5:45 p.m. Officers with the Marion Police Department (MPD) responded to SIH Urgent Care in Marion after a report of a suspicious person.
A man was reportedly circling around in the parking lot in a black Nissan and attempting to get female employees to come to his vehicle, a Marion Police Department new release said.
One officer saw the vehicle driving around the parking lot which parked into a stall. The MPD officer went up to the vehicle while the K-9 officer stayed in the police car.
The report said the officer tried to talk to the driver, however, the driver wouldn't communicate back to the officer. The driver was also hiding his right hand and refused to show the officer his hand or anything he may have been holding.
After trying to talk with the driver multiple times, the driver then charged at the officer.
The officer deployed his Taser, however, it was ineffective on the suspect.
A struggle ensued between the officer and the suspect, during which the suspect was trying to get the officer's gun out of the holster.
Before he was able to get the officer's gun, the officer activated the remote door opener of his police car. This enabled the K-9 officer out of the squad car and helped the officer in the struggle.
The K-9 officer gained control of the suspect and the officer was able to handcuff him.
The suspect was identified as Keith B. Hendrix, 41, of West Frankfort.
Hendrix was then taken to Heartland Regional Medical Center for treatment. Afterwards, he was taken into custody and was booked in the Williamson County Jail.
Hendrix is being charged with resisting a peace officer, resisting a peace officer-injury to peace officer, and aggravated batter to a peace officer.