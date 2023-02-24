Juvenile arrested in Carbondale shooting that left one injured

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- A juvenile has been arrested in regards to a shooting in Carbondale that left another juvenile injured.
The juvenile suspect was located and arrested in Country Club Hills, Illinois, just south of Chicago on Friday. He is being held in a juvenile detention facility where he is pending a court appearance.
A warrant was issued for the juvenile, charging him with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and unlawful possession of a firearm under the age of 18.
This is in reference to a shooting incident that took place on January 17, 2023.
Carbondale Police were first notified about the incident on January 17, while the gunshot victim was headed to the emergency room at the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
They found out the victim had a confrontation with known acquaintances, who are also juveniles, in the 200 block of South Lake Heights in Carbondale.