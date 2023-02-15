Jury finds Julia Bevely guilty in 2020 murder case

MARION, Ill. (WSIL) -- A jury in the Julia Bevely murder trial case reached a guilty verdict Wednesday evening.
It took the jury about an hour and 40 minutes of deliberation to find Julia Beverly guilty on three counts of first-degree murder in the death of 11-year-old Jade Beasley in 2020.
Right now Bevely is being held at the Williamson County Sheriffs Office.
Her sentencing date is June 2nd.
Earlier on Wednesday, the defense rested and the jury went into deliberation in the Julia Bevely trial held at the Williamson County Courthouse; marking the seventh day of the jury trial.
On Tuesday, state prosecutors rested their case against Julia Bevely in the 2020 murder of Jade Beasley.
Tuesday marked the trial's sixth day and fourth day of arguments. The day started with testimony from detectives who pinged Bevely's cell phone data.
Last week, the trial ended with an interrogation video, capping the day of arguments in her murder trial. Bevely is accused of killing 11-year old Jade Beasley in December 2020.
Before the trial began, Bevely was facing three counts of first-degree murder and pleaded 'not guilty'. Beasley died in her home in December 2020 after she was found in a bathtub with multiple stab wounds.