Jonesboro, Ill. man arrested after pursuits through multiple Kentucky counties with stolen motorcycle

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. -- A Jonesboro, Ill. man faces multiple charges after leading police on pursuits in Kentucky on Sunday.
Joeseph Kelley, 35 of Jonesboro, Ill. was taken into custody leading deputies on pursuits through multiple counties with a stolen motorcycle out of southern Illinois.
The sheriff's office said it first started with a motorcycle pursuit on I-69 in McCracken County which travelled into Marshall County. Deputies with McCracken County stopped pursuing the motorcycle at that point.
Moments later, there was a description of a motorcycle in Benton that matched the one they were pursuing.
When a Benton Police Office tried to pull over the motorcycle, they then sped away and was said to be on US 641 going towards Calloway County.
Marshall County deputies were looking around for Kelley on the motorcycle and found him in a parking lot of a business in Hardin. The sheriff's office said he was armed with a knife and was standing near the motorcycle.
Kelley then got back on the motorcycle and sped away on Brewers Highway.
Authorities then chased after Kelley as he reached speeds as high as 113 mph during the pursuit.
The sheriff's office then said Kelly lost control of the vehicle and ran off the road, went through someone's yard and into a corn field.
Kelley then got up and ran away on foot.
Deputies found Kelley hiding in a wooded area and took him into custody.
They also said the motorcycle was stolen out of Union County, Ill.
The sheriff's office said Kelley was taken to the Marshall County Detention Center where he faces charges of fleeing or evading, speeding, reckless driving, driving on DUI suspended license, wanton endangerment, no motorcycle operator's license, receiving stolen property $10,000 or more, criminal mischief 3rd degree, trespassing, fleeing or evading police on foot, criminal mischief 1st degree, destruction of vin number tampering with physical evidence and other traffic offenses.
They also said Kelley was wanted out of Illinois for other crimes.