Johnston City woman found hiding in attic, faces several drug charges

MARION, Ill. -- A Johnston City woman faces several drug charges after deputies found her hiding in the attic during an arrest warrant.
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) said on August 24, at around 9:52 p.m., deputies were serving an arrest warrant on Tanya M. Robinson at a home on Stanley Lane in Marion.
The sheriff's office said this home has been known to have extensive drug activity and believe this is where Robinson was staying at the time.
When serving the warrant, deputies surrounded the home and spoke with the homeowner who told them Robinson was upstairs.
Deputies went inside and started searching. They then went upstairs where they saw an area where someone had been sleeping at. A blanket was hung up from the ceiling and they saw a night stand nearby with drug paraphernalia and several bags with white crystalline substance in it which later tested for methamphetamine.
The search continued for Robinson and they found she was hiding in the attic, WCSO said.
Robinson was then found in the corner of the attic. The sheriff's office said deputies verbally commanded her to come out and surrender.
"Robinson eventually exited the attic and was taken into custody without further incident," WCSO said in a press release.
Robinson faces charges including possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance.
Sheriff Jeff Diederich stated, “When areas of concentrated criminal activity are identified the men and women of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office will use every tool lawfully available to protect our neighborhoods”.
Robinson was taken to the Williamson County Jail.