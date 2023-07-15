 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT SUNDAY NIGHT...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency forecasts Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (USG) or higher Air Quality Index (AQI) for Saturday
July 15th and Sunday July 16th for all of Illinois.

Smoke from wildfires is expected to impact Illinois as soon as today
and is the main contributing factor for the poor AQI. Impacts on air
quality from the smoke may be shorter in duration in more southern
locations and in close proximity to storms. The unique and widespread
nature of this event prompted this extra NWS alert. AQI forecast
details and current levels can be found at AirNow.gov

USG - Active children and adults, especially people with pulmonary or
respiratory disease such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor
activity.

Residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Tips on how you can
reduce your emissions and protect your health can be found at
www.airnow.gov

Media Contact...217 558 1536

Johnston City man in custody for drug charges, resisting arrest

  • Updated
  • 0
Kevin M. Sides (MUGSHOT)

JOHNSTON CITY, Ill. (WSIL) -- A man is in custody on multiple charges including resisting arrest in Williamson County.

Sheriff's deputies and Johnston City PD arrived to a home on Adams Street around 4:57 a.m. Friday to serve a warrant to Kevin M. Sides for trespassing into a home.

While serving the warrant, Sides was non-compliant and resisted efforts to arrest him according to police. Sides was taken into custody following a brief struggle.

Investigators say they discovered a controlled substance in Sides' possession while searching him.

Sides was taken to the Williamson County Jail. Sides was charged with possession of a controlled substance (Class 4 felony), and resisting/obstructing a peace officer (Class A misdemeanor).

