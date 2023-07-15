Johnston City man in custody for drug charges, resisting arrest

JOHNSTON CITY, Ill. (WSIL) -- A man is in custody on multiple charges including resisting arrest in Williamson County.
Sheriff's deputies and Johnston City PD arrived to a home on Adams Street around 4:57 a.m. Friday to serve a warrant to Kevin M. Sides for trespassing into a home.
While serving the warrant, Sides was non-compliant and resisted efforts to arrest him according to police. Sides was taken into custody following a brief struggle.
Investigators say they discovered a controlled substance in Sides' possession while searching him.
Sides was taken to the Williamson County Jail. Sides was charged with possession of a controlled substance (Class 4 felony), and resisting/obstructing a peace officer (Class A misdemeanor).