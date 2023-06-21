 Skip to main content
Johnston City man arrested after taking copper out of vehicle with police in area

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- A southern Illinois man is in jail after he reportedly tried to take copper out of another person's car.

The Carbondale Police Department said it happened at 5:01 a.m. on Monday when an officer was on a foot patrol in the area of the 1200-block of East Main Street.

The officer there saw Damon H. Jones, 46 of Johnston City, taking copper from a vehicle in the area.

At that time, police said Jones was trying to then flee the area but was quickly caught and arrested.

Police said Jones faces charges of burglary to a motor vehicle, possession of burglary tools and resisting a peace officer.

