Jefferson County man arrested after stabbing incident

Kenny Snow
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. -- A Jefferson County man faces five criminal charges after his suspected involvement in a stabbing incident.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) said on April 14th, JCSO deputies, a Mt. Vernon police officer and Illinois State Police troopers responded to a domestic violence report of shots fired and someone battered at 21004 N. Snapdragon Lane in Texico.

After arriving on scene, police found a resident identified as Joshua E. Marshall, 41, who was a victim of a stabbing incident.

Authorities said Kenny C. Snow, 21, was the suspect who was identified in the stabbing incident and left the area before first responders arrived.

Marshall was taken to Crossroads Hospital and then airlifted to another hospital.

Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services went to the scene to process it.

Authorities said Snow was later found walking along IL Highway 37 near the Beal Road intersection.

Snow was taken into custody without incident and placed in the Jefferson County Jail.

According to online court documents, Snow faces five criminal charges which include two armed violence, one criminal damage to property, and two aggravated battery charges.

Snow was in court Monday afternoon. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled on May 2 at 2 p.m. at the Jefferson County Courthouse.

