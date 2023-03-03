Jackson man arrested after hitting Cape officer, body cam video released

 Skip to main content
...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield affecting Williamson and Franklin
Counties.

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro affecting Jackson County.

.Due to heavy rain The Big Muddy will continue to rise above flood
stage by Saturday Morning.

For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield, Murphysboro.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 1145 AM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY THURSDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...From this evening to early Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 11.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this evening to a crest of 26.5 feet early Sunday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Wednesday
evening.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.


&&

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...
...REPLACES FLASH FLOOD WARNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is ongoing.

* WHERE...A portion of southern Illinois, including the following
counties, Franklin, Hamilton, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope,
Saline and Williamson.

* WHEN...Until 315 PM CST.

* IMPACTS...Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Streams
continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall.
Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be
passable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1221 PM CST, emergency management reported ongoing
flooding. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Marion, Herrin, Harrisburg, West Frankfort, Benton, and
Metropolis.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.

&&

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Jackson man arrested after hitting Cape officer, body cam video released

The Cape Girardeau officer attempted to take a man into custody. The man then pulled away and an altercation ensued between the two.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) -- A Jackson man was taken into custody after hitting a Cape Girardeau police officer multiple times on Thursday.

Cape Girardeau Police Department said at around 3:30 p.m. on March, 2, a Cape Girardeau police officer responded to a theft in the 1100 block of North Sprigg Street.

After the officer arrived, the suspect was already gone from the scene. While the officer was speaking to employees at the scene, the suspect returned.

Body cam image

The Cape Girardeau police officer made contact with the suspect which was later identified as Shawn Stockard II, 30, of Jackson.

While the officer and Stockard were talking, police said Stockard was not cooperative with the officer.

As the officer attempted to take Stockard into custody, Stockard then pulled away and an altercation ensued between the two.

Stockard was then placed on the ground by the officer and hit the officer multiple times and attempted to kick the officer according to the news release.

Stockard image

Shawn Stockard II

The release also stated the officer delivered a combination of blows to Stockard's face. The officer also grabbed his arm to try to place handcuffs on him.

Body cam footage shows the incident from multiple view points. The release stated while the officer was attempting to gain control of Stockard, Stockard grabbed the top of the officer's holster and firearm, appearing to make attempts to take the officer's gun.

The officer then stepped back, Stockard attempted to run and then the officer deployed his taser on Stockard which made him fall to the ground.

Stockard was then taken into custody without any further incident.

The release stated Stockard did not appear to be injured during the altercation, however, the officer received a small cut to the right side of his face, and a cut inside of his mouth.

Stockard was taken to the Cape Girardeau Police Department. He now faces charges of Assault in the third degree, attempting to disarm a police officer, resisting arrest, and stealing. He is being held on a $30,000 cash bond.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.