Jackson man arrested after hitting Cape officer, body cam video released

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) -- A Jackson man was taken into custody after hitting a Cape Girardeau police officer multiple times on Thursday.
Cape Girardeau Police Department said at around 3:30 p.m. on March, 2, a Cape Girardeau police officer responded to a theft in the 1100 block of North Sprigg Street.
After the officer arrived, the suspect was already gone from the scene. While the officer was speaking to employees at the scene, the suspect returned.
The Cape Girardeau police officer made contact with the suspect which was later identified as Shawn Stockard II, 30, of Jackson.
While the officer and Stockard were talking, police said Stockard was not cooperative with the officer.
As the officer attempted to take Stockard into custody, Stockard then pulled away and an altercation ensued between the two.
Stockard was then placed on the ground by the officer and hit the officer multiple times and attempted to kick the officer according to the news release.
The release also stated the officer delivered a combination of blows to Stockard's face. The officer also grabbed his arm to try to place handcuffs on him.
Body cam footage shows the incident from multiple view points. The release stated while the officer was attempting to gain control of Stockard, Stockard grabbed the top of the officer's holster and firearm, appearing to make attempts to take the officer's gun.
The officer then stepped back, Stockard attempted to run and then the officer deployed his taser on Stockard which made him fall to the ground.
Stockard was then taken into custody without any further incident.
The release stated Stockard did not appear to be injured during the altercation, however, the officer received a small cut to the right side of his face, and a cut inside of his mouth.
Stockard was taken to the Cape Girardeau Police Department. He now faces charges of Assault in the third degree, attempting to disarm a police officer, resisting arrest, and stealing. He is being held on a $30,000 cash bond.