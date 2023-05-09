ISP trooper shot in early morning altercation on I-64, suspect dead

MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- An early morning altercation on I-64 near Mt. Vernon resulted in an Illinois State Police trooper getting shot.
According to ISP, around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning, troopers responded to a vehicle in need of assistance on eastbound I-64 near milepost 72, just west of the I-57/I-64 interchange.
When officers arrived, an altercation occurred, and the male suspect displayed a firearm.
Gunfire was exchanged between the suspect and troopers resulting in one officer being injured. The suspect was shot and killed. The identity of the suspect has not been released.
The injured officer is a 16-year veteran of ISP and received non-life-threatening injuries and is being treated at a regional hospital.
Initially, all eastbound lanes of I-64 were closed, but have since reopened at around 6:25 a.m.