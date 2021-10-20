ISP investigating officer-involved shooting at Hamilton County Sheriff's Department

McLEANSBORO (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department in McLeansboro early Wednesday morning.
According to Hamilton County State's Attorney Justin Hood, the incident occurred just after midnight and involved a person in custody, a Hamilton County Sheriff's Deputy, and a McLeansboro Police Officer.
No officers were injured in the incident. No word on the suspect's condition.
The person was in custody for possession of a stolen vehicle, drugs, and allegedly having stolen property related to an investigation in Williamson County.
