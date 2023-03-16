Iron County Sheriff arrested, charged with multiple felonies

IRONTON, MO (WSIL) -- A Southeast Missouri Sheriff has been arrested on Thursday and faces multiple felonies.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Jeffery L. Burkett, 46, of Des Arc, Mo, was arrested in Iron County Thursday morning at 11 a.m. according to an online arrest report.
The report said he had a warrant out from Washington County and was taken to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
The Iron County Sheriff's website shows Jeff Burkett as the current Iron County Sheriff. The website said Burkett won the general election on November 3, 2020 as the new Sheriff for Iron County. He was sworn in on December 31, 2020.
Online court records show a warrant was ordered with probable cause and filed by Tony Dorsett.
Burkett faces eight charges which are Participating Knowingly in Criminal Street Gang Activities, Conspiracy to Committ Class A/B/C Felony or Unclass Felony Exceeding 10 years, Attempted Kidnapping - Facilitating A Felony -Inflicting Injury - Terrorizing - 1st Degree, Acry Stalking - 1st Degree, Stalking 2nd Degree, Obtain Criminal History Record Info Under False Pretense, Misusing "911", and Making False Report.
A bond amount of $500,000 cash only was issued with the warrant.
Burkett is in court for a bond reduction hearing on March 22 at 10 a.m. in front of Judge Tony Dorsett at the Washington County Courthouse.
Iron County sits just west of Madison County, Missouri.
We will have more information as it becomes available.