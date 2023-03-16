Iron County Sheriff, 3 others arrested in criminal investigation

DES ARC, MO (WSIL) -- Four people have been arrested, including the Iron County Sheriff, as part of a special investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
All four were arrested on Thursday, March 16 by MSHP criminal investigators within its Division of Drug and Crime Control.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested Jeffery L. Burkett, 46, of Des Arc, Mo. He was arrested in Iron County Thursday morning at 11 a.m. according to an online arrest report.
Burkett is the current Iron County Sheriff in Missouri.
Chase R. Bresnahan, 31, of Centerville, MO, Donald R. Gaston, 62, of Caledonia, MO, and Matthew A. Cozad, 39, of Bixby, MO, were also arrested.
All four individuals were booked in the Washington County Jail. Burkett has a cash only bond of $500,000 while Bresnahan, Gaston, and Cozad have a $400,000 bond.
Jeffery L. Burkett, 46, of Des Arc, MO, has been charged with the following:
- Participating knowingly in criminal street gang activities (Class B Felony)
- Conspiracy to commit class A/B/C felony or unclassified felony exceeding 10 years (Class C Felony)
- Attempted kidnapping, facilitating a felony, inflicting injury, terrorizing first degree (Class C felony)
- Accessory to stalking first degree, first offense (Class E felony)
- Stalking second degree, first offense (Class A misdemeanor)
- Obtain criminal history record information under false pretense (Class A misdemeanor)
- Misusing “911” (Class B misdemeanor)
- Making false report (Class B misdemeanor)
Chase R. Bresnahan, 31, of Centerville, MO, has been charged with the following:
- Participating knowingly in criminal street gang activities (Class B Felony)
- Conspiracy to commit class A/B/C felony or unclassified felony exceeding 10 years (Class C Felony)
- Conspiracy to commit class A/B/C felony or unclassified felony exceeding 10 years (Class C Felony)
- Obtain criminal history record information under false pretense (Class A misdemeanor)
- Misusing “911” (Class B misdemeanor)
- Stalking first degree, first offense (Class E felony)
- Stalking second degree, first offense (Class A misdemeanor)
Donald R. Gaston, 62, of Caledonia, MO, has been charged with the following:
- Participating knowingly in criminal street gang activities (Class B felony)
- Attempted parental kidnapping by detain/conceal child’s whereabouts for 120 days or more (Class C felony)
- Conspiracy to commit class A/B/C/ felony or unclassified felony exceeding 10 years (Class C felony)
- Stalking first degree, first offense (Class E felony)
- Stalking second degree, first offense (Class A misdemeanor)
- Making false report (Class B misdemeanor)
Matthew A. Cozad, 39, of Bixby, MO, has been charged with the following:
- Participating knowingly in criminal street gang activities (Class B Felony)
- Conspiracy to commit class A/B/C felony or unclassified felony exceeding 10 years (Class C Felony)
- Conspiracy to commit class A/B/C felony or unclassified felony exceeding 10 years (Class C Felony)
- Misusing “911” (Class B misdemeanor)
- Accessory to stalking first degree, first offense (Class E felony)
- Accessory to stalking second degree, first offense (Class A misdemeanor)
The online arrest report said Burkett had a warrant out from Washington County.
The Iron County Sheriff's website shows Jeff Burkett as the current Iron County Sheriff. The website said Burkett won the general election on November 3, 2020 as the new Sheriff for Iron County. He was sworn in on December 31, 2020.
Online court records show a warrant was ordered with probable cause and filed by Tony Dorsett.
Burkett is in court for a bond reduction hearing on March 22 at 10 a.m. in front of Judge Tony Dorsett at the Washington County Courthouse.
This case is being prosecuted by Washington County Prosecuting Attorney John Jones and Washington County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Caleb Aponte.
Anyone with information concerning this investigation should contact the Missouri Highway Patrol Criminal Investigative Unit at 573-840-9500.