Illinois State Police investigating violent mob that attacked trooper in Chicago

CHICAGO (WSIL) -- The Illinois State Police (ISP) is investigating violent mob that attacked an officer's squad just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, July 3, 2022 at Division Street and Elston Avenue in Chicago.
According to ISP, a trooper was driving southbound on I-90 near Division Street and noticed congestion on the exit ramp and eastbound traffic on the street completely stopped.
When the trooper approached the intersection of Division and Elston there were several vehicles blocking the intersection and people engaging in reckless driving stunts.
At that time, people from a mob of about 100 people began to swarm the ISP trooper’s squad vehicle, jumping on the hood, breaking the windshield, kicking the vehicle, and throwing rocks, bricks, and fireworks.
ISP is fully investigating the incident, including deploying crime scene evidence technicians.