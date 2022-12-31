IL Supreme Court halts Pre Trial Fairness Act, preventing no cash bail provision from taking effect

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- The Illinois Supreme Court has halted the Pre Trial Fairness Act, a provision of the Safe-T Act, hours before it is set to go in effect at the first of the year.
The ruling means no cash bail provisions will be going into effect Jan 1, pending an appeal.
Earlier this week, a Kankakee County judge ruled that a portion of the SAFE-T Act, that ends cash bail in Illinois, is unconstitutional after states attorneys in 65 Illinois counties challenged the new law.
In his 33-page opinion, Judge Thomas Cunnington cited the need for a separation of powers, saying "...the appropriateness of bail rests with the authority of the court and may not be determined by legislative fiat."
Attorney General Kwame Raoul has since filed an appeal directly to the Illinois Supreme Court.
Illinois Network for Pretrial Justice released a statement following the ruling:
"Today, the Illinois Supreme Court issued an order directing counties across our state to delay implementation of the Pretrial Fairness Act until the court has had a chance to review the Kankakee County decision finding the law unconstitutional. While we are disappointed that the Pretrial Fairness Act will not be taking effect as scheduled on January 1, 2023, we are thankful that the Supreme Court has stepped in to provide guidance to courts and communities across the state. We remain confident that the Court will swiftly correct the poorly reasoned decision made by Judge Cunnington. "The frivolous lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the Pretrial Fairness Act is just the latest of many attempts by conservatives to prevent progress and preserve wealth-based jailing in Illinois. They know their actions were taken on weak legal grounds, at the last minute despite the law passing 23 months ago, and were simply intended to delay the inevitable implementation of the Pretrial Fairness Act. With every passing day that money bond remains in place, Illinois will continue to punish people for being poor. It is essential that the Supreme Court moves quickly to ensure the law's full implementation and prevent any more Illinoisans from being forced to pay a ransom to free their loved ones from jail while they await trial. "It is a common refrain that the darkest hour comes before dawn. If you look closely towards the horizon, you'll see a new day is quickly approaching in Illinois. While those looking to preserve the racist system of wealth-based jailing may delay progress, they will not prevent it."
DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin and Kane County State's Attorney Jamie Mosser also released a statement regarding the supreme court's decision"
"This afternoon, the Illinois Supreme Court granted an Emergency Motion for Supervisory Order jointly filed by our offices that will suspend implementation of the Safe-T-Act pending resolution of current litigation. In our motion, which was filed late yesterday afternoon, we sought "an order sufficient to maintain consistent pretrial procedures" to not only clarify the implementation of the Safe-T-Act, but to also maintain an orderly administration of justice. Had the Safe-T-Act gone into effect on January 1, 2023, while litigation is pending, the administration of justice in Illinois would have been uneven, thus harming all the citizens of the State. Additionally, DuPage and Kane Counties, would have faced additional challenges as multiple municipalities are in multiple counties, some of which were bound by the pending litigation and others that were not. We are very pleased with the Illinois Supreme Court's decision. The equal administration of justice is paramount to the successful and fair administration of our criminal justice system. Today's decision will ensure that those accused of a crime in Illinois will receive equal and fair treatment throughout the State."