Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro and Plumfield.

.The Big Muddy River will continue a slow fall into next week,
falling below flood stage at Plumfield tomorrow, but remaining above
flood stage at Murphysboro through most of next week.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 20.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 17.9 feet
Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

.A potent storm system will move into our area on Friday, when
southwest winds will increase ahead of a cold front. Winds will
become westerly behind the front Friday evening.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM FRIDAY TO 1 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri. The advisory is along and west of a line
from Mount Vernon to Marion Illinois, then to Paducah and
Murray Kentucky.

* WHEN...From 1 PM Friday to 1 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Locally stronger winds are possible in
thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Hurst man arrested for trying to forcefully hug and grab women in Carbondale

Ryan Steiman
Carbondale Police Department

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Early Thursday morning at 1:03 a.m., officers in Carbondale went to the area of South Washington Street and East Walnut Street after a report of sounds of a woman screaming.

Carbondale Police Department said officers found a female and learned about a person/suspect trying to get the woman to hug him.

The woman/victim then walked away from him while he continued to yell insults.

The woman then pulled out her pepper spray when he approached her to defend herself. She also pulled out her phone and called 911 while spraying him with pepper spray.

The suspect tried to take her phone during a struggle.

Carbondale police said officers were able to locate him and identified him as Ryan M. Steinman, 38, of Hurst.

Steinman was arrested and charged with aggravated battery and disorderly conduct.

The victim in this case was not injured, but was exposed to some pepper spray.

Officers said Steinman was the suspect in an incident on March 9th where a man was reportedly trying to grab a woman by the waist at the intersection of South Illinois Avenue and Grand Avenue.

He is charged with aggravated battery and disorderly conduct in that case as well.

Steinman was taken to the Jackson County Jail.

