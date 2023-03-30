Hurst man arrested for trying to forcefully hug and grab women in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Early Thursday morning at 1:03 a.m., officers in Carbondale went to the area of South Washington Street and East Walnut Street after a report of sounds of a woman screaming.
Carbondale Police Department said officers found a female and learned about a person/suspect trying to get the woman to hug him.
The woman/victim then walked away from him while he continued to yell insults.
The woman then pulled out her pepper spray when he approached her to defend herself. She also pulled out her phone and called 911 while spraying him with pepper spray.
The suspect tried to take her phone during a struggle.
Carbondale police said officers were able to locate him and identified him as Ryan M. Steinman, 38, of Hurst.
Steinman was arrested and charged with aggravated battery and disorderly conduct.
The victim in this case was not injured, but was exposed to some pepper spray.
Officers said Steinman was the suspect in an incident on March 9th where a man was reportedly trying to grab a woman by the waist at the intersection of South Illinois Avenue and Grand Avenue.
He is charged with aggravated battery and disorderly conduct in that case as well.
Steinman was taken to the Jackson County Jail.