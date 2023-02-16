Herrin shooting leaves man in critical condition

HERRIN (WSIL) -- Police are investigating a shooting in Herrin that left a man in critical condition.
According to the Herrin Police Department, they received a call a little after midnight on February 15th for a domestic dispute and shots fired in the 1300 block of West Monroe Street.
When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale in critical condition.
A female was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a firearm. She is currently being held at the Williamson County Jail.
The names of the victim and suspect have not been released.