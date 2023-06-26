Herrin man in jail after suspected of pointing gun at two people in Marion Walmart

MARION, Ill. -- A man is behind bars after he is suspected of pointing a gun at two others inside Walmart in Marion.
Marion Police Department said they were called out on Sunday at around 6 p.m. to the Marion Walmart for a man reportedly with a gun in the store.
Witnesses told police that a man and woman argued with two other men in the pharmacy section of the store and that one of the men pointed a gun at the other two men.
The man who was suspected of pointing the gun then left the store and went towards Dillard's.
Police said the witnesses saw the suspect in the parking lot tossing the gun in the grass between Walmart and Dillard's.
Witnesses then stayed near the gun until Marion officers retrieved the weapon.
Marion officers found the suspected man between Walmart and Dillard's. He is Aidyn J. Finney, 18 of Herrin, police said.
Finney was then taken into custody. He was then taken to the Williamson County Jail and has been charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and reckless conduct.
The Marion Police Department said no injuries were reported in the incident.