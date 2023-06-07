 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Guns seized after traffic stop in Marion, one taken to jail

  • 0
Marion guns photo
Marion Police Department

MARION, Ill. -- A 22-year-old faces a weapon charge after loaded guns were found in his car during a traffic stop in Marion.

Marion Police Department said it happened at about 5 a.m. on Wednesday when Sgt. Thompson conducted a traffic stop and saw a rifle with a loaded drum magazine on the passenger floorboard inside the man's vehicle.

Thompson also saw a pistol with a high capacity magazine on the passenger seat.

Police said the driver of the vehicle was Malik Evans, 22. Evans has a pending charge of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and was issued citations for speeding and lane usage.

Evans was taken to the Williamson County Jail.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you