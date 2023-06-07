Guns seized after traffic stop in Marion, one taken to jail

MARION, Ill. -- A 22-year-old faces a weapon charge after loaded guns were found in his car during a traffic stop in Marion.
Marion Police Department said it happened at about 5 a.m. on Wednesday when Sgt. Thompson conducted a traffic stop and saw a rifle with a loaded drum magazine on the passenger floorboard inside the man's vehicle.
Thompson also saw a pistol with a high capacity magazine on the passenger seat.
Police said the driver of the vehicle was Malik Evans, 22. Evans has a pending charge of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and was issued citations for speeding and lane usage.
Evans was taken to the Williamson County Jail.