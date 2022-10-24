Gunman who killed 61-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl at a St. Louis school brought a long gun and 12 magazines, police say

Weather Alert

...Fire Danger Remains Heightened through This Evening... Gusty south winds 15 to 30 mph will combine with moderate to severe drought conditions and still relatively low humidity values through this evening. This combination will keep fire danger elevated across the region, at least until precipitation chances increase later tonight. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Bans on outdoor burning have been issued in many counties. Be especially careful with matches and smoking materials. Hot vehicle exhaust pipes or other pyrotechnics can ignite grass and other fine flammables, which can spread quickly in this environment.