 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
115.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky, and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...until 10 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...This prolonged extreme heat and humidity will
significantly increase the potential for heat related
illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in
outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing if you can.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by
heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke
is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Golconda man sentenced more than 40 years for criminal sexual assault

  • Updated
  • 0
criminal justice, gavel, prison

POPE COUNTY, Ill. -- A Golconda man was sentenced to more than 40 years for several counts of criminal sexual assault.

The Pope County State's Attorney Jason A. Olson said Matthew Joseph Ferrell, 39, was sentenced to a total of 42 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections and three years to natural life of mandatory supervised release.

Ferrell was in court on Wednesday in Pope County in front of the Honorable Judge Carey Gill.

The sentencing that was handed down to Ferrell is for three counts of criminal sexual assault and one count of unlawful delivery of alcohol to a minor.

The state's attorney also stated that Ferrell also must register as a sexual predator.

This case stems from the charges Ferrell faced from incidents between October 31, 2021 through January 13, 2022.

Online court records show Ferrell must serve 85% of his sentence.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you