Golconda man sentenced more than 40 years for criminal sexual assault

POPE COUNTY, Ill. -- A Golconda man was sentenced to more than 40 years for several counts of criminal sexual assault.
The Pope County State's Attorney Jason A. Olson said Matthew Joseph Ferrell, 39, was sentenced to a total of 42 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections and three years to natural life of mandatory supervised release.
Ferrell was in court on Wednesday in Pope County in front of the Honorable Judge Carey Gill.
The sentencing that was handed down to Ferrell is for three counts of criminal sexual assault and one count of unlawful delivery of alcohol to a minor.
The state's attorney also stated that Ferrell also must register as a sexual predator.
This case stems from the charges Ferrell faced from incidents between October 31, 2021 through January 13, 2022.
Online court records show Ferrell must serve 85% of his sentence.