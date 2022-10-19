Golconda man receives 9 years for child pornography

PULASKI COUNTY (WSIL) -- A Golconda man was sentenced to nearly a decade in prison for possessing child pornography.
On Tuesday, 20-year-old Kaleb Schutt received 9 years and 3 years of supervised release for possession of child pornography (child under age of 13). He pleaded guilty back in September.
The Illinois State Police Internet Crimes Against Children task force conducted an investigation after a cyber tip from Google regarding images of suspected child porn being downloaded beginning in November 2019 to June 2021.
Schutt must register as a sex offender for life and was assessed a $3,000 fine.
The investigation into Schutt was handled by the Illinois State Police with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Illinois Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.