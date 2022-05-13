Gallatin County deputy charged for stealing money from school

GALLATIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police say a local deputy has been charged for stealing from a local school.
On May 12, 2022 the Gallatin County State's Attorney's office charged Bryan J.C. Hargrave, 35 of Shawneetown, with official misconduct and theft.
The Sheriff's Office requested ISP investigate a situation at the Gallatin County School. It was learned that funds from a lockbox used by the auto mechanic class were missing.
After an investigation, School Resource Officer Hargrave was arrested and charged.
He was transported to Saline County Jail where he posted bail.