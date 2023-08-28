Fugitive wanted for aggravated fleeing from police captured in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. -- A second fugitive has been captured after authorities alerted the public last week of two possibly dangerous people wanted in Williamson County.
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office said around midnight Damon Stewart is now in custody. Stewart was the second fugitive the sheriff's office was seeking since alerting the public last Wednesday.
Stewart was wanted for aggravated fleeing from police and suspended drivers license.
Authorities said he was taken to the Williamson County Jail overnight.