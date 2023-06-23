Franklin County man charged after alleged physical incident with mentally disabled person

BENTON, Ill. -- A Franklin County man faces an aggravated battery charge after he is alleged to have physically caused a mentally disabled person to fall to the ground.
According to court records with the Circuit Court for the Second Judicial Circuit in Franklin County, State's Attorney Abigail Dinn states that Richard T. Poe faces an aggravated battery charge after a physical incident took place with Coy Smothers at the West Frankfort City Park in June.
Court records said it happened at the city park at 1004 East Cleveland Street in West Frankfort on June 10th when both Poe and Smothers was there.
The court records detail that Poe made physical contact with Smothers in an insulting or provoking nature.
The court paperwork also said Smothers was a mentally disabled adult and that Poe "grabbed Coy Smothers and kicked his legs out from under him, causing Coy Smothers to fall to the ground."
Aggravated battery is a felony charge.