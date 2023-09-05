Four teens from Illinois accused of breaking into cars in Kentucky

PADUCAH, Ky. -- Four teens from Illinois are suspected of stealing personal items out of McCracken County.
Paducah Police Department said they took in the four juveniles early on Monday morning after they attempted to try to break into a vehicle.
An officer was in the neighborhood at the time and saw the four trying to break into the car along Friedman Lane. That's when the officer stopped and the teens ran from the area.
A short time later, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old were caught at a nearby convenience store.
Police said the 16-year-old had several credit cards in which officers found was stolen from other vehicles.
Two 17-year-olds were also caught. One of them was caught about a block away. Police also said they found multiple tools commonly used to break in vehicles along the path he ran from.
The second 17-year-old was found with a drone from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office. Police said that teen later admitted he stole a handgun from a vehicle earlier.
"He said the other 17-year-old had scratched the serial number off, and admitted he threw the gun in a wooded area while running from police," the Paducah Police Department said in a news release.
The officers investigated this incident and found out these four teens came from Illinois to break into vehicles in McCracken County and in Paducah.
Officers also found a van at the convenience store the teens used. Inside it was a lot of stolen property, including tools, a briefcase, a pool stick set, fishing equipment and a computer.
The two 17-year-olds were taken to the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center. The other two teens were cited and released to their guardians.
"Anyone whose vehicle was broken into Sunday night or Monday morning may call the Paducah Police Department at 270/444-8550 or the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department at 270/444-4719 to file a report and obtain further information," Paducah Police Department said.
Paducah Police Department released the following charges...
- Juvenile, male, age 14, charged with receiving stolen property (more than $500), possession of burglary tools, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot) and possession of marijuana
- Juvenile, male, age 16, charged with receiving stolen property (more than $500), possession of burglary tools, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot) and possession of marijuana
- Juvenile, male, age 17, charged with receiving stolen property (firearm), defacing a firearm, possession of a handgun by a minor, tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana, possession of burglary tools, receiving stolen property (more than $500), second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot)
- Juvenile, male, age 17, charged with theft by unlawful taking (firearm), possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a handgun by a minor, tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana, possession of burglary tools, receiving stolen property (more than $500), second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot)