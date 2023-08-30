Five wanted out of Union County on charges, some could be considered dangerous

ANNA, Ill. -- The Union County Sheriff's Office is looking for five individuals wanted for various crimes within the county.
On Wednesday, the Union County Sheriff's Office (UCSO) alerted the public that if they see any of these people to not approach them as some could be considered dangerous.
Timothy C. Johnson, 31, is wanted for aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
Johnson is 6’01”, 225 lbs., with black hair and blue eyes and was last known to be living in the Metropolis area.
Andrea D. Hanney, 32, is wanted out of Union County for a failure to appear warrant with the original offense being a driving while license revoked and operating an uninsured motor vehicle charges.
Hanney is 5’05”, 127 lbs., with brown hair and green eyes. She was last known to be living in the Anna area.
David Shriver, 47, is wanted for charges of domestic battery and criminal trespass to a residence.
Shriver is 6’00”, 185 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last known to be living in the Jonesboro area.
Dylan M. Turner, 22, is also wanted out of Union County. He is wanted for failure to appear, theft and criminal damage to property charges.
Turner is 6’01", 210 lbs., with brown hair, brown eyes and was last known to be in the area of Anna.
Donald R. Lane, 19, is wanted as well. Lane faces charges of failure to appear, with an original offense of driving while license suspended.
Lane is 5’06”, 160 lbs., with black hair and hazel eyes. He was last know to be living in the Jonesboro area.
If anyone knows the whereabouts for any of these individuals, you are urged to call the Union County Sheriff's Office or your local law enforcement agency.