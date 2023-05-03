Fight at Metropolis truck stop leaves one dead and another in jail

METROPOLIS (WSIL) -- A fight at a Metropolis truck stop leaves one man dead and lands another in jail.
Police were called to the Acee's Truck Stop at 105 East Fifth Street around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday night. When they arrived, they found a man laying on the floor in the gaming room unconscious.
Officers performed first aid measures on the victim and he was taken to Massac Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Upon review of surveillance video, officers determined the victim was pepper sprayed just before a fight began. They identified Jonathon J. Riley, 36, of Kirksey, Kentucky knocking the victim to the ground, choking and then putting his knee on the victim's neck and using his weight to apply pressure until the victim was unconscious.
Riley was arrested and charged with first degree murder. He was taken to the Massac County Detention Center.
Identity of the victim is not being released at this time, pending notification of next of kin.