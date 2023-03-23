Eldorado man found guilty of first degree murder after deadly stabbing

BENTON, IL (WSIL) -- An Eldorado man was found guilty of first degree murder after a 3-day trial in Franklin County.
Franklin County State's Attorney Abby Dinn announced on Thursday that a jury found Heath M. Dunning, 35, of Eldorado, guilty of first degree murder and felon in possession of a weapon charges in the Franklin County Courthouse.
On April 15, 2021, Dunning was driving along State Route 149 east of West Frankfort near New Lake Road. Dinn said Dunning stabbed Dennis "Lance" Martin through the heart and killing him.
A release detailed events that unfolded in the evening hours on the day the incident happened. Dunning was driving Martin's van with Martin in the passenger seat when an argument took place about the direction of travel.
Dinn said Martin then attempted to take the keys out of the ignition of his own van, then Dunning had a knife in his right hand and swung towards Marin's chest, with the blade hitting in between Martin's ribs and into his heart.
After that, Dunning parked the van in a nearby driveway and called 911.
Captain Keven Roye of the Franklin County Sheriff's Department arrived within moments. Martin was already deceased before paramedics got to the scene.
Dinn stated Dunning had prior offenses of aggravated battery, criminal damage to property and burglary.
On March 20, a jury was chosen. During the next two days, evidence in the case was presented. After closing statements and three hours of deliberation, the jury returned verdicts of guilty on first degree murder and felon in possession of a weapon.
Sentencing for Dunning will be forthcoming at a later date.