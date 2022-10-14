 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

.Gusty west southwest winds, relative humidity dropping to around
20 percent, and dry fuels will result in critical fire danger
again today.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...

* Affected Area...In Illinois, Fire Weather Zones 075, 076, 077,
078, 080, 081, 082, 083, 084, 085, 086, 087, 088, 089, 090,
091, 092, 093 and 094. In Indiana, Fire Weather Zones 081,
082, 085, 086, 087 and 088. In Kentucky, Fire Weather Zones
001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 012,
013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021 and 022. In
Missouri, Fire Weather Zones 076, 086, 087, 098, 100, 106,
107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112 and 114.

* WIND...West to southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to
35 mph this afternoon.

* HUMIDITY...Around 15 to 25 percent.

* THUNDERSTORMS...No thunderstorms expected.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Deshaun Watson: New sexual misconduct civil suit filed against suspended Cleveland Browns QB

On October 13, a new sexual misconduct civil suit was filed against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, pictured here in Cleveland on August 27.

 David Richard/AP

Less than two months after settling 23 lawsuits accusing him of sexual misconduct, a new civil suit was filed against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson on Thursday in Houston.

The plaintiff, who filed the lawsuit as "Jane Doe," alleged that Watson pressured her into sexual activity during a professional massage session at a Houston hotel in late 2020. Watson was a player for the Houston Texans at the time.

"During the massage, Watson continually pressured Plaintiff into massaging his private area," the lawsuit says. The plaintiff said Watson "was able to pressure her into oral sex," and paid her more than double her normal fee as a masseuse.

Doe accuses Watson of Civil Assault and Intentional Infliction of Emotional Distress.

CNN reached out Thursday evening to the Browns, the NFL and Watson defense attorney Rusty Hardin for comment.

Although Watson has previously settled all but one of the sexual misconduct civil lawsuits against him, he has denied wrongdoing in those cases, and two grand juries have separately declined to indict him on criminal charges.

Watson was fined $5 million by the NFL and is currently on an 11-game suspension, but is eligible for reinstatement on November 28.

