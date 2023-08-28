Deputies serve arrest warrant, find Williamson County woman hiding in camper with unknown object

COLP, Ill. -- A woman has been arrested after deputies serve a warrant and find her hiding in a camper with a blanket and an unknown object.
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) said deputies went to serve an arrest warrant for Nichole R. Gower on August 15 at 10:52 p.m.
The arrest warrant was out of Williamson County for aggravated battery to a peace officer.
Deputies went to a camper on Garfield Street in Colp. They knocked on the door and then heard an aggressive dog barking and growling.
Gower then opened the door about six inches, saw there was law enforcement and then shut and locked the door, the sheriff's office said.
Deputies then tried to get Gower to voluntarily come out of the camper, which then turned into about an hour-long standoff. Deputies then went through the camper door, "using minimal force and causing no visible damage." WCSO said in a release.
The sheriff's office said they found her in the back of the camper holding a blanket and an unknown cylindrical object.
Gower was told multiple times to drop the unknown cylindrical object and show her hands. She refused.
"Oleoresin Capsicum (OC) spray was deployed and Gower was taken into custody without further incident," the sheriff's office said in the release.
Gower was arrested and faces aggravated battery to a peace officer and resisting/obstructing a peace officer charges.
She was taken to the Williamson County Jail.