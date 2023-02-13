Daycare worker charged with assault in child abuse investigation

MURRAY, KY (WSIL) -- A daycare worker has been charged with 4th degree assault after a bite mark was found on a child's arm in Murray.
Murray Police Department state on January 30, officers received a report of an alleged child abuse that occurred at the Little's 2 Big Daycare at 1000 Whitnell Street in Murray.
A news release stated the reporting party said her 4-year-old child came home with a large bite mark on her arm. The report was then turned over to the Murray PD Criminal Investigation Division.
Detectives investigated the incident and saw a video of the incident with one of the daycare workers, named Elgen Casey, of Murray.
Casey was charged with the assault charge and taken to the Calloway County Jail.