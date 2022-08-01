Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson suspended for six games for sexual misconduct allegations

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been suspended for six games without pay for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy amid sexual misconduct allegations against him, according to a ruling by a judge jointly appointed by the NFL and the NFL Players Association.
"Although this is the most significant punishment ever imposed on an NFL player for allegations of non-violent sexual conduct, Mr. Watson's pattern of conduct is more egregious than any before reviewed by the NFL," former federal judge Sue L. Robinson wrote in the ruling.
Either the NFL or the NFL Players Association can now appeal to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in writing within three business days, according to the collective bargaining agreement. Goodell or his designee "will issue a written decision that will constitute full, final and complete disposition of the dispute and will be binding upon the player," per the agreement.
In a statement, the NFL praised Robinson's "diligence and professionalism" in the process and said it is reviewing the six-game suspension.
"In light of her findings, the league is reviewing Judge Robinson's imposition of a six-game suspension and will make a determination on next steps," the league said.
On Sunday night, the NFLPA and Watson released a joint statement, saying they will not appeal, regardless of the decision, and they ask the NFL to do the same.
The ruling comes after a number of women who worked as massage therapists filed lawsuits against Watson alleging sexual assault or misconduct during massage sessions. A total of 24 women sued the quarterback, and all but one of the cases has since been settled, according to the plaintiffs' attorney Tony Buzbee.
Watson, a three-time Pro Bowler, did not play last season while a member of the Houston Texans because of a trade demand as well as the investigations into these allegations. He has repeatedly denied the allegations against him and said he has no regrets about any of his actions.
In March, a grand jury in Harris County, Texas, declined to charge Watson over allegations of harassment and sexual misconduct after determining there was not enough evidence to charge him with a crime. The incidents were described as "stemming from massage therapy sessions," according to a statement on the NFL website.
Days later, the Browns traded three first-round picks for Watson and then signed him to a 5-year, fully guaranteed $230 million contract, the most guaranteed money in NFL history.
CNN has reached out to the NFLPA and the Browns for comment.
In July, 30 women who "have made, or intended to make, claims" against the Houston Texans organization over the sexual misconduct allegations against Watson, have settled their claims, according to a release from the claimants' attorney Tony Buzbee and a statement issued by the Houston Texans' ownership.
