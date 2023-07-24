Christopher man in jail after allegedly assaulting employee who carded him

CHRISTOPHER, Ill. -- A Christopher man is in jail after police say he assaulted a convenience store employee.
Christopher police said it happened just before 2 a.m. on Sunday. Officers responded to a battery call at the local Hucks gas station.
Police said Bryce Pardieck became physical with the worker after he was denied an alcohol sale because he couldn't provide identification.
He now faces a felony aggravated battery charge.
Pardieck is being held at the Franklin County Jail and was set for a first court appearance on Monday, however court documents note he was unable to make that appearance due to intoxication.
He is now due in court on July 25th at 1 p.m.