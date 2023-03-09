Christopher man found guilty to attempted murder, other charges

CHRISTOPHER, IL (WSIL) — A Christopher man was found guilty on several felony charges including attempted first-degree murder on Thursday.
Franklin County State's Attorney Abigail D. Dinn announced that Eric Wakefield was found guilty by a jury for attempted first-degree murder, aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery in the Franklin County Courthouse.
Dinn stated that in the early morning hours of September 26, 2019, Wakefield stabbed his wife of 15 years eight times in the chest, neck, and back with one of their kitchen knives.
The attack happened while the victim was sleeping in the master bedroom of their home in Christopher, Illinois.
The couple’s daughter was at the home at the time of the stabbing. The daughter woke up to the sounds of her mother screaming for help, Dinn said.
"She tried desperately to help her mother, but was unable to stop the attack. She then called 911," Dinn said in the release.
Dinn further elaborated, "Shortly after the 911 call was placed, Assistant Chief of Christopher Police Department, Andrew Trogolo, arrived at the home and ordered Wakefield to drop the knife in the driveway where he was apprehended."
"AC Trogolo and Paramedics Katie Harper and Kara Day quickly assessed the victim’s condition as critical, due to massive blood loss. She was immediately transported to the Christopher school grounds for further transport via helicopter to a St. Louis, Missouri, trauma center, where she spent 9 days in recovery." Dinn stated in the release.
Dinn also said the quick work from the Franklin County dispatcher, central dispatch and paramedics Harper and Day is what helped the victim survive.
Wakefield will be sentenced for the crimes at a later date.
The investigation was conducted by the Christopher Police Department and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigation Unit.