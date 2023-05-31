Christopher, Ill. man sentenced to 29 years in attempted murder incident from 2019

BENTON, Ill. -- A Christopher man was sentenced on Wednesday from an attempted murder incident that occurred in September of 2019.
Eric Wakefield was in court for a sentence hearing in front of Judge Tedeschi after he was found guilty on several felony charges in March.
Wakefield was sentenced to 29 years behind bars, to serve consecutively, 21 for attempted murder and eight years combined for aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery.
Franklin County State's Attorney Abigail D. Dinn earlier stated that in the early morning hours of September 26, 2019, Wakefield stabbed his wife of 15 years eight times in the chest, neck, and back with one of their kitchen knives.
The attack happened while the victim was sleeping in the master bedroom of their home in Christopher, Illinois.
The defense team plans to appeal.