 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Black Ice and Roadway Refreezing Possible Tonight...

A cold front will sweep through the region tonight. Light snow,
with accumulations up to one inch are possible along the front.
Temperatures behind the front will fall into the upper teens to
low 20s. Wet roadways may refreeze forming areas of black ice,
most likely on untreated secondary roads, bridges, and
overpasses. Areas of light freezing drizzle are also possible
after midnight, particularly across southwest Indiana and the
Pennyrile region of western Kentucky. This may cause additional
icing. Travelers should remain alert for changing roadway
conditions.

Christopher death ruled a stabbing, victim identified

  • Updated
  • 0
Crime, police,

UPDATE: 1:45 p.m.

Illinois State Police have released more information on the incident in Christopher. 

ISP says 37-year-old Jeffery Brown was found with a stab wound.

The circumstances surrounding the stabbing are under investigation. 

ORIGINAL STORY

CHRISTOPHER (WSIL) -- An investigation is underway after a death in Christopher. 

ON Sunday, December 25, 2022, around 4:30 p.m. Christopher Police responded to a home in the 200 block of 15th Street for an incident. 

Police say a 37-year-old man was taken to Franklin Hospital for injuries and he later died. 

Illinois State Police Zone 7 is handling the investigation and Christopher Police is assisting. 

The investigation is active and ongoing. No other information is available at this time. 