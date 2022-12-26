Christopher death ruled a stabbing, victim identified

UPDATE: 1:45 p.m.
Illinois State Police have released more information on the incident in Christopher.
ISP says 37-year-old Jeffery Brown was found with a stab wound.
The circumstances surrounding the stabbing are under investigation.
ORIGINAL STORY
CHRISTOPHER (WSIL) -- An investigation is underway after a death in Christopher.
ON Sunday, December 25, 2022, around 4:30 p.m. Christopher Police responded to a home in the 200 block of 15th Street for an incident.
Police say a 37-year-old man was taken to Franklin Hospital for injuries and he later died.
Illinois State Police Zone 7 is handling the investigation and Christopher Police is assisting.
The investigation is active and ongoing. No other information is available at this time.