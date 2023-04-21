Child rape suspect arrested in Graves County

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. -- A 23-year-old man is behind bars facing child rape and sexual abuse charges in regards to a 13-year-old.
Graves County sheriff's deputies were out on an unrelated investigation in the Wingo area on Wednesday when they got information of an alleged rape and sexual abuse involving a 13-year-old female.
Deputies quickly investigated and found the suspect, Brett M. Barham, 23, of Wingo, Ky.
Barham is charged with rape 2nd degree and sexual abuse 1st degree. He was taken to the Marshal County Jail.